Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AAXN. Craig Hallum reissued a hold rating and set a $94.00 target price on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axon Enterprise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Axon Enterprise from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Northcoast Research increased their price target on Axon Enterprise from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Axon Enterprise from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $106.67.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Shares of Axon Enterprise stock opened at $124.18 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.79. Axon Enterprise has a 12 month low of $50.05 and a 12 month high of $130.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -188.15 and a beta of 0.66.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $166.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.28 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 6.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Axon Enterprise, Inc. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.67, for a total transaction of $49,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,054,885.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick W. Smith sold 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.20, for a total transaction of $9,623,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,733,901. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 217,978 shares of company stock worth $24,062,937. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the third quarter worth about $2,117,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter valued at $994,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 192.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 639,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,750,000 after buying an additional 420,954 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 82,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 0.8% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. 79.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axon Enterprise

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

Recommended Story: Coverage Ratio

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.