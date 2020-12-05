Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) PT Raised to $40.00

Ayr Strategies (OTCMKTS:AYRSF) had its price target boosted by Canaccord Genuity to $40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on AYRSF. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Ayr Strategies in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ayr Strategies from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ayr Strategies in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Ayr Strategies from $13.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ayr Strategies presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.33.

OTCMKTS:AYRSF opened at $21.26 on Tuesday. Ayr Strategies has a 52 week low of $3.44 and a 52 week high of $22.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.69.

Ayr Strategies Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates and manufactures branded cannabis products for distribution through its network of retail outlets and through third-party stores primarily in Massachusetts and Nevada. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

