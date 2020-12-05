Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned approximately 0.22% of Balchem worth $6,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 104.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Balchem in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Balchem by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in Balchem by 175.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Balchem stock opened at $105.12 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.85. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $78.30 and a 1-year high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $175.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.50 million. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BCPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

In related news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total transaction of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

