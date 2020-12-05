Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $116.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Balchem Corporation provides state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. Balchem Company consists of four business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; Specialty Products; and Industrial Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market. The Industrial Products segment manufactures and supplies certain derivative products into industrial applications. “

BCPC has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Balchem from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Balchem from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $114.00.

NASDAQ:BCPC opened at $105.12 on Tuesday. Balchem has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $113.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.95. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $103.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.85.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Balchem had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $175.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Balchem will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Balchem news, VP Scott C. Mason sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.00, for a total value of $309,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,675 shares in the company, valued at $996,525. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 348 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About Balchem

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

