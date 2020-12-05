Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. National Bank Financial set a $20.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. National Bank of Canada (NA.TO) upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ballard Power Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDP opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.15 and a beta of 1.68. Ballard Power Systems has a 52 week low of $5.50 and a 52 week high of $21.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.61.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.06 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a negative return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 191,460 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 12.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 0.5% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 7.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 24,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 9.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV), and material handling products.

