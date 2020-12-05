Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BLX. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A in a research report on Monday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $39.25.

Shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $22.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59. The company has a market cap of $619.28 million, a PE ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.47.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $25.19 million during the quarter. Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 6.85%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 6th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A stock. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A (NYSE:BLX) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 165,841 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 43,181 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. owned about 0.42% of Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A Company Profile

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, SA, a multinational bank, primarily engages in the financing of foreign trade in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through two segments, Commercial and Treasury. It offers short and medium-term bilateral, structured and syndicated credits, and loan commitments; letter of credit contingencies, such as issued and confirmed letters of credit, and stand-by letters of credit; and guarantees covering commercial risk and other assets.

