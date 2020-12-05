Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BAND. BidaskClub downgraded Bandwidth from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Sunday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bandwidth from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bandwidth from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered Bandwidth from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $180.25.

BAND stock opened at $158.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.71. Bandwidth has a 12 month low of $50.89 and a 12 month high of $198.60. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 116.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 10.21.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $84.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.49 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%. Bandwidth’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bandwidth will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $88,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,210.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.90, for a total value of $41,160.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Bandwidth by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 14,461.4% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after buying an additional 8,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 118,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,051,000 after buying an additional 16,692 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,082,000. Institutional investors own 79.61% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth Inc operates as a cloud-based software-powered communications platform-as-a-service (CPaaS) provider in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CPaaS and Other. Its platform enables enterprises to create, scale, and operate voice or text communications services across mobile application or connected device.

