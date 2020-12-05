Barclays Boosts Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $45.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Corsair Gaming from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wedbush upped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Corsair Gaming in a research note on Sunday, October 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Shares of Corsair Gaming stock opened at $35.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.02. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $400.19 million. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Anup Bagaria sold 1,135,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $19,301,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,443,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,807,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,314,000. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Corsair Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,216,000. Institutional investors own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, studio accessories, and others.

