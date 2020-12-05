Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for ASML (NASDAQ:ASML)

Barclays reiterated their overweight rating on shares of ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASML. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of ASML from $440.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of ASML from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of ASML from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASML in a research note on Monday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ASML currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $409.50.

ASML stock opened at $464.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $403.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.67. The company has a market capitalization of $194.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.06. ASML has a 1 year low of $191.25 and a 1 year high of $464.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.92.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The semiconductor company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. ASML had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 25.91%. Equities analysts expect that ASML will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $1.4095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 2nd. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.27. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of ASML by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of ASML by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corbett Road Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASML Company Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture variosus range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

