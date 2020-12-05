Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BBBY. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $5.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.56.

Get Bed Bath & Beyond alerts:

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock opened at $19.70 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $26.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.88 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.67. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Harriet Edelman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,890.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joshua Schechter purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.87 per share, for a total transaction of $29,805.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,587.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 562.4% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 2,590 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,199 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 464.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.