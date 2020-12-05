Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) PT Set at €41.50 by Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €41.50 ($48.82) price target on Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) (ETR:BDT) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BDT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €32.50 ($38.24) price objective on shares of Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft (BDT.F) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €33.60 ($39.53).

Shares of ETR BDT opened at €40.95 ($48.18) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.86, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $415.36 million and a P/E ratio of 21.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €33.77. Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €25.00 ($29.41) and a 52-week high of €57.10 ($67.18).

Bertrandt Aktiengesellschaft develops solutions for the automotive and avaition industries in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Digital Engineering, Physical Engineering, and Electrical Systems/Electronics segments. It offers design services, including designing and surfacing, and design modelling and technologies; interior development services, such as seat, cockpit, trim, and dimensional management services; and vehicle body development services comprising body-in-white, doors and closures, exterior, and light and visibility services.

