BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

BGSF opened at $13.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $143.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 2.44. BG Staffing has a one year low of $5.69 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40.

BG Staffing (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $71.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.05 million. BG Staffing had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that BG Staffing will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. BG Staffing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.95%.

BG Staffing Company Profile

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

