Binance Coin (BNB) Trading 4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded up 4% against the dollar. One Binance Coin coin can currently be bought for about $29.69 or 0.00156010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Binance Coin has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and $356.91 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003096 BTC.

TriumphX (TRIX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00012161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005257 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00026733 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.22 or 0.00952104 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00254299 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.10 or 0.00473361 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00156874 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00094166 BTC.

Binance Coin Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 176,406,561 coins and its circulating supply is 144,406,561 coins. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Binance Coin’s official website is www.binance.com

Binance Coin Coin Trading

