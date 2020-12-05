Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Given “Market Perform” Rating at William Blair

William Blair reiterated their market perform rating on shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2020 earnings at $33.47 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $5.89 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $5.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $5.29 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.87 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $21.91 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $20.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $22.81 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on BIIB. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $268.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $355.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Biogen from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Biogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $306.13.

Biogen stock opened at $245.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $260.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.52.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The biotechnology company reported $8.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $8.06 by $0.78. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 33.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos purchased 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred Sandrock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brinker Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the second quarter worth about $1,613,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 20.8% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Biogen by 21.5% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in Biogen by 55.1% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 3.9% in the second quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

