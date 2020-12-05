BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Downgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine lowered shares of BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on BLFS. Oppenheimer lowered BioLife Solutions from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Benchmark downgraded BioLife Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. B. Riley raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on BioLife Solutions from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS opened at $38.89 on Tuesday. BioLife Solutions has a 1-year low of $7.37 and a 1-year high of $39.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -53.27, a PEG ratio of 359.90 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.56 and its 200-day moving average is $23.33.

In other news, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 5,000 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.84, for a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 182,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,902,594.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 813 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total value of $28,853.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 202,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,198,898.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 876,536 shares of company stock valued at $26,520,434 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $49,687,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 82.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,111,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,162,000 after purchasing an additional 503,659 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 60.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 674,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,006,000 after purchasing an additional 255,139 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 152.2% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 406,299 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 245,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the second quarter worth about $3,859,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools for the cell and gene therapy industry in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

