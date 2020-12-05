Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) PT Raised to C$3.00

Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) (TSE:BDI) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$2.25 target price on shares of Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Get Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) alerts:

TSE:BDI opened at C$2.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$114.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.19. Black Diamond Group Limited has a 1 year low of C$0.90 and a 1 year high of C$2.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.75 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.61.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, manufacturing, education, financial, and resource industries, as well as government agencies in North America.

Featured Story: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Diamond Group Limited (BDI.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.