Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) Upgraded to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BCOR. BidaskClub raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Barrington Research lowered their price target on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Blucora from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Blucora from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.75.

NASDAQ BCOR opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $627.94 million, a PE ratio of -2.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.62. Blucora has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $26.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.44.

Blucora (NASDAQ:BCOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The information services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $175.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.57 million. Blucora had a negative net margin of 36.67% and a positive return on equity of 11.19%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Blucora will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Blucora by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,702 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 505,643 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Blucora in the 2nd quarter worth about $5,595,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,487,000. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Blucora in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,067,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Blucora by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 670,352 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $22,376,000 after buying an additional 215,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Blucora Company Profile

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

