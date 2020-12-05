BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on shares of BMC Stock from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of BMC Stock from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of BMC Stock from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.08.

Shares of BMCH stock opened at $46.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89. BMC Stock has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $50.26.

BMC Stock (NASDAQ:BMCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. BMC Stock had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BMC Stock will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BMC Stock news, insider James F. Jr. Major sold 54,177 shares of BMC Stock stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $2,500,268.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,182,851.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,647,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,562,000 after buying an additional 65,311 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 2,317,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,268,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,660,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BMC Stock by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,258,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,646,000 after buying an additional 818,731 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in BMC Stock in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,523,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BMC Stock Company Profile

BMC Stock Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various building products and services for homebuilder and professional contractor customers in the United States. It offers structural components, including floor trusses, roof trusses, wall panels, and engineered wood products; lumber and lumber sheet goods, such as dimensional lumber, and plywood and oriented strand board products used in on-site house framing; and millwork, doors, and windows comprising interior and exterior doors, windows, interior trims, custom millworks, moldings, stairs and stair parts, cabinetry, and other products.

