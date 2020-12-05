BMO Capital Markets Analysts Give Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) a C$80.00 Price Target

BMO Capital Markets set a C$80.00 price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) (TSE:LSPD) in a research note published on Wednesday, Anlyst Ratings reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$56.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$45.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Eight Capital upped their price objective on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$70.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC increased their price target on Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from C$67.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research cut Lightspeed POS Inc. (LSPD.TO) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$69.15.

LSPD stock opened at C$76.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$53.37 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.81. Lightspeed POS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$10.50 and a fifty-two week high of C$79.75.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc. The company's solutions cover front-end customer experience that include point of sale, omni-channel engagement, home delivery, and order and loyalty management, as well as management of discounts, price rules, and gift cards; back-end operations management comprising product and menu, inventory, bookings and membership, customer, employee, accounting, floor and table, workflow, reporting and analytics, and real-time dashboard; and integrated payment gateway solutions.

