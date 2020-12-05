BMO Capital Markets Boosts Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target to $55.00

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price upped by BMO Capital Markets from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Nutrien from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Nutrien presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Shares of Nutrien stock opened at $50.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 297.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.00. Nutrien has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $50.81.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $76,822,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth $68,895,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,508,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493,032 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 211.3% in the 2nd quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 1,862,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Nutrien by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,325,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,213 shares in the last quarter. 63.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

Featured Article: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.