BNP Paribas Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.

AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $1.32. AB Electrolux (publ) had a net margin of 4.70% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that AB Electrolux will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AB Electrolux (publ)

AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.

