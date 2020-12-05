BNP Paribas Lowers AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of AB Electrolux (publ) in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded AB Electrolux (publ) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.00.
Shares of AB Electrolux (publ) stock opened at $47.91 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.04. AB Electrolux has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $55.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.39.
About AB Electrolux (publ)
AB Electrolux (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells household appliances. It operates through four segments: Europe; North America; Latin America; and Asia/Pacific, Middle East, and Africa. The company offers various appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, cookers, dryers, washing machines, dishwashers, room air-conditioners, microwave ovens, floor-care products, vacuum cleaners, water heaters, heat pumps, and other small domestic appliances, as well as consumables and accessories.
