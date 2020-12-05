BNP Paribas Lowers KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) to Neutral

BNP Paribas lowered shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on KNYJY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of KONE Oyj from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. DNB Markets upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of KNYJY opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. KONE Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $24.30 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.64. The company has a market cap of $42.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 33.13%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected name; modernization solutions; various residential solutions; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

