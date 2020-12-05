boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “boohoo Group PLC operates as an online fashion retailer. The Company offers clothing and apparel such as dresses, tops, swim wear, body suits, shirts, blouses, lingerie, boots, heels, flats, sneakers, jewelry, bags, scarves, hats, gloves, tights, socks, sunglasses, denim and cosmetics. It operates primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States and internationally. boohoo Group PLC, formerly known as boohoo.com plc, is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom. “

BHOOY has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded boohoo group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, CSFB downgraded boohoo group from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.00.

boohoo group stock opened at $68.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93 and a beta of 0.73. boohoo group has a 12 month low of $52.73 and a 12 month high of $105.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.54.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. boohoo group plc provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, and Coast brands.

