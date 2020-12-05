Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Stock Holdings Lessened by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 23.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $20,947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BKNG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Booking by 42.1% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CX Institutional raised its position in Booking by 75.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 28 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Booking by 52.2% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 35 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist increased their price target on Booking from $2,080.00 to $2,120.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,835.74.

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,125.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,875.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,763.38. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.01, a PEG ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,107.29 and a 1 year high of $2,138.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.98 by ($3.71). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

