Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) Price Target Raised to C$43.00 at National Bank Financial

Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) (TSE:BLX) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$44.50 to C$46.25 in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$40.00 target price on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) in a report on Monday, August 31st. Raymond James raised their target price on Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$45.00 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$43.64.

Get Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$39.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$34.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.55. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,278.39. Boralex Inc. has a 52 week low of C$17.91 and a 52 week high of C$43.32.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, and operates renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had interests in 85 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 1,795 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 182 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and three solar power stations with an installed capacity of 16 MW.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex Inc. (BLX.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.