Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) Lifted to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

BXP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered Boston Properties from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Truist reduced their price objective on Boston Properties from $121.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.40.

Shares of BXP opened at $105.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.46. Boston Properties has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $16.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 35.17%. Analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Boston Properties by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,192,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,915,354,000 after buying an additional 829,318 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,719,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,195,000 after purchasing an additional 913,934 shares during the last quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 5,186,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $416,500,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646,609 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,512,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,716,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 150.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,988,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

