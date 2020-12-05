Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.39 ($69.87).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €62.32 ($73.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.24. Brenntag AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

