Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) Given a €78.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) (FRA:BNR) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Independent Research set a €64.00 ($75.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.50 ($85.29) price target on Brenntag AG (BNR.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brenntag AG (BNR.F) has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €59.39 ($69.87).

Shares of BNR stock opened at €62.32 ($73.32) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €59.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of €53.24. Brenntag AG has a fifty-two week low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a fifty-two week high of €56.25 ($66.18).

Brenntag AG (BNR.F) Company Profile

Brenntag AG purchases and supplies industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

