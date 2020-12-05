Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,982 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,888,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,988,638,000 after acquiring an additional 4,984,471 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 97.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,622,338 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,131,816,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660,989 shares during the last quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.9% during the second quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 10,851,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948,073 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.6% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,428,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $319,210,000 after acquiring an additional 31,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.9% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 4,665,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,307,000 after acquiring an additional 85,414 shares during the last quarter. 64.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $45.76 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The firm has a market cap of $140.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -566.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.57 and a 200-day moving average of $79.51.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.14. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 75.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 57,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $3,530,328.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,828,504.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Adam Dubow sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.39, for a total transaction of $57,051.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,640.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,915 shares of company stock valued at $4,410,814 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Truist started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Gabelli lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.06.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. The company's products include Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

