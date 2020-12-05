Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Britvic (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

BTVCY has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Britvic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Britvic presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $485.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY opened at $22.50 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.63. Britvic has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored drinks.

