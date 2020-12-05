Brokerages Anticipate Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Upwork’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.08). Upwork reported earnings of ($0.05) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Upwork will report full year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.21). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Upwork.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.44 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 8.91% and a negative return on equity of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on UPWK. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Upwork from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Upwork from $27.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 30,558 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $463,564.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,819,424.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 41,674 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total transaction of $1,464,841.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 54,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,920,103.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 180,281 shares of company stock valued at $5,026,498 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Upwork during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $52,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Upwork by 291.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.16% of the company’s stock.

UPWK opened at $31.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 1.56. Upwork has a twelve month low of $5.14 and a twelve month high of $36.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online talent marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers) in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 8,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and web development.

