Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its stake in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,590 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Brooks Automation worth $7,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,082,926 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $512,697,000 after purchasing an additional 94,433 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,000,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $353,929,000 after acquiring an additional 398,462 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,935,482 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,425,000 after acquiring an additional 297,984 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,848,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,043,000 after acquiring an additional 213,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,666,918 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $117,985,000 after acquiring an additional 18,793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Brooks Automation stock opened at $75.19 on Friday. Brooks Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.19 and a 12-month high of $75.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.44 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.84.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $246.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.88 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that Brooks Automation, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Brooks Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

In related news, CEO Stephen S. Schwartz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.30, for a total transaction of $1,359,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 509,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,068,753.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.62, for a total transaction of $240,676.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,123,966.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,911,344. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

BRKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Brooks Automation from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Brooks Automation in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brooks Automation from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.44.

Brooks Automation Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products.

