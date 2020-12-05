BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $66.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “BRP Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and distributes recreational vehicles. The Company offers watercrafts, sport boats, snowmobiles, pontoons, marine propulsion systems and all-terrain and utility vehicles, as well as engines for karts, motorcycles and recreational aircrafts. BRP Inc. is headquartered in Valcourt, Canada. “

DOOO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on BRP from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. National Bank Financial upgraded BRP from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on BRP from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on BRP from $51.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.11.

Shares of NASDAQ DOOO opened at $62.43 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.79. The company has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.88 and a beta of 3.36. BRP has a 12 month low of $12.97 and a 12 month high of $62.80.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $1.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 61.55% and a net margin of 3.78%. Sell-side analysts expect that BRP will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 2.78%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 229.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,679,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,648,000 after buying an additional 1,169,414 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its stake in BRP by 30.7% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in BRP by 68.5% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 43,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 17,831 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BRP by 25.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 831,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,624,000 after purchasing an additional 170,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in BRP by 147.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 201,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 120,305 shares in the last quarter. 25.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersport vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

