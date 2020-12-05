BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research began coverage on shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:ERE.UN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a C$4.91 price objective on the stock.

Shares of TSE ERE.UN opened at C$4.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.04. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of C$2.81 and a 12 month high of C$5.37.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

ERES is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. ERES's REIT units are listed on the TSX under the symbol ERE.UN. ERES is Canada's only European-focused multi-residential REIT, with a current initial focus on investing in high-quality multi-residential real estate properties in the Netherlands.

