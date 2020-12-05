Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 3.1% This Week

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 5th. Bytecoin has a total market cap of $29.34 million and approximately $20,942.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bytecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $130.66 or 0.00686492 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 250.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001402 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000193 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Bytecoin is bytecoin.org . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org . Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bytecoin Coin Trading

Bytecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

