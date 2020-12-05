CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CACI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on CACI International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on CACI International from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CACI International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on CACI International from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $287.25.

Get CACI International alerts:

NYSE:CACI opened at $246.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $226.42 and its 200 day moving average is $224.36. CACI International has a fifty-two week low of $156.15 and a fifty-two week high of $288.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The information technology services provider reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.52. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Equities analysts forecast that CACI International will post 14.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $1,135,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,302,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas A. Mutryn sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total value of $1,314,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,760,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.