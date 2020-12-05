Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Wetherby Asset Management Inc.

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,577 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 31.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,032 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,610,000 after buying an additional 69,373 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $883,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 293,569 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,171,000 after purchasing an additional 91,436 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $118.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.39 and a twelve month high of $127.50. The stock has a market cap of $33.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.05.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDNS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.09.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 23,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,618,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 269,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,613,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,588 shares of company stock valued at $17,462,459. 2.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

