CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) Price Target Raised to C$33.00 at CIBC

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

CAE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$32.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$32.25.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAE stock opened at C$33.05 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$22.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.70. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.16.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.