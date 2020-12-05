CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$33.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$33.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$22.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. National Bank Financial set a C$31.00 price objective on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. CIBC cut CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$32.25.

Shares of TSE CAE opened at C$33.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$22.44. The stock has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 155.16. CAE Inc. has a 52-week low of C$14.26 and a 52-week high of C$42.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.12.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

