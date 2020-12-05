CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) PT Raised to C$35.00

CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) to C$34.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, CIBC lowered shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$32.25.

Get CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) alerts:

Shares of CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) stock opened at C$33.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$9.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.16. CAE Inc. has a 1 year low of C$14.26 and a 1 year high of C$42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$27.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$22.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.41.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE Inc. (CAE.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.