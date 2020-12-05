Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 51.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 154.6% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $76,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Argus upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, September 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $112.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. WEC Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $94.50.

WEC stock opened at $93.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.01 and a 12 month high of $109.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 11.36%. WEC Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.67%.

In other news, Chairman Gale E. Klappa sold 4,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $475,260.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 214,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,632,371.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 24,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.58, for a total transaction of $2,505,470.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,426.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

