Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 18,200 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $4,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Hormel Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in Hormel Foods by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $309,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $63,000. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Steven J. Lykken bought 6,873 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.97 per share, with a total value of $322,824.81. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,038.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 8,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $422,025.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,259,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,146 shares of company stock worth $3,357,121. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HRL shares. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.83.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $49.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.38. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $39.01 and a 52 week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 56.02%.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

