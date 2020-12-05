Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 32,700 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 337.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,376 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,092,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $352,685,000 after acquiring an additional 681,447 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,624,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 107.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 500,976 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,500,000 after buying an additional 259,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,918,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRV opened at $136.16 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.99 and a 12 month high of $141.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TRV shares. Atlantic Securities cut The Travelers Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

