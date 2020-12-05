Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 7,700 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 159.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $225.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.93.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $275.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $93.00 and a 12 month high of $280.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $244.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $205.06.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 10.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 5th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.62%.

In related news, Director Candy M. Obourn sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.01, for a total transaction of $299,673.66. Also, COO Lee C. Banks sold 7,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.52, for a total value of $1,765,723.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 134,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,966,391.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,632 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,999 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

