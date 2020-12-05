Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec trimmed its position in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,723 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $3,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in Albemarle by 30.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,721,995 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $210,165,000 after purchasing an additional 629,677 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the second quarter worth approximately $44,482,000. Payden & Rygel purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth approximately $22,579,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 19.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 938,888 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $72,491,000 after acquiring an additional 155,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 60.9% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,550 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 151,951 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALB shares. Truist raised their target price on shares of Albemarle from $87.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Albemarle from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.04.

In other news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 164,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.66, for a total value of $20,796,432.06. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam sold 59,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $5,901,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 243,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,313,791.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,771 shares of company stock valued at $28,424,911. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle stock opened at $139.22 on Friday. Albemarle Co. has a one year low of $48.89 and a one year high of $139.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.16. The company has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.31. Albemarle had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $746.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.50%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

