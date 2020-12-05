Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,608 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,539 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 8,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 562 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have issued reports on A shares. Cleveland Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Agilent Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Agilent Technologies from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.76.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 85,842 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.63, for a total value of $9,925,910.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,026,573.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Boon Hwee Koh sold 20,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $2,290,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 112,508 shares of company stock valued at $12,928,428 in the last quarter.

Shares of Agilent Technologies stock opened at $115.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.07 and a 200 day moving average of $97.76. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.13 and a 12 month high of $118.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.95%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

