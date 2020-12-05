Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 98,900 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $3,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 63.9% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 76.0% in the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 463 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 66.8% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Guggenheim upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $75.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.03 and a twelve month high of $95.10.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a $0.765 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.