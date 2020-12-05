Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $4,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter worth about $950,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in United Rentals by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,199,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,323,000 after purchasing an additional 151,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in United Rentals by 16.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 256,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,837,000 after purchasing an additional 37,149 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 2.2% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,039 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 8.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Rentals news, Director Donald C. Roof sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.07, for a total transaction of $2,641,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

URI stock opened at $245.62 on Friday. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.85 and a 52-week high of $245.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $1.07. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 37.16%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.96 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 15.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

URI has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded shares of United Rentals from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $173.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.44.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

