Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lowered its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,600 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Booking by 1,402.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,127,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $128,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,277 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Booking by 419.7% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 323,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $514,763,000 after purchasing an additional 261,075 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Booking by 87.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 499,434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $795,268,000 after purchasing an additional 233,397 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $257,844,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,549,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,125.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a market cap of $87.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.01, a P/E/G ratio of 34.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,875.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,763.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,138.97.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The business’s revenue was down 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $45.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Booking from $2,085.00 to $2,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 price target for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Booking has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,835.74.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

