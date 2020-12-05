Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lessened its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 55.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,600,000 after purchasing an additional 199,574 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Brinker Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $553,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Craig Hallum upgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.54.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $43.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.75. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $47.21. The firm has a market cap of $29.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 3.10% and a net margin of 50.67%. The firm had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

In other news, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.20, for a total transaction of $509,587.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,185.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 19,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $842,825.62. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,726.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,694,638. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

