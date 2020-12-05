Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Decreases Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 48.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,029 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 17,800 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 43.3% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.23.

In related news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SYK opened at $239.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $90.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.78. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $124.54 and a fifty-two week high of $242.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $223.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.18.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

